Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.72

Shares of Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:CNIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and traded as high as $21.20. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

