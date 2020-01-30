Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.09.

GLW traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. 9,472,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,063. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 352,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 132.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,609,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

