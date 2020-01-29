Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Corning has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,980 shares of company stock worth $2,411,340 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

