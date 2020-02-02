Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 8,682,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

