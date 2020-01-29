Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), 750,456 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

About Coro Energy (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

