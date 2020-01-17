Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.35 ($1.67) and last traded at A$2.30 ($1.63), 517,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.26 ($1.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile (ASX:CRN)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company operates through four segments: Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia and West Virginia, the United States.

