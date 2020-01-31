Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Up 7%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.67, approximately 269,177 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 232,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAAP shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $887.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports SA will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $1,930,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance