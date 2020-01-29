Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Given $11.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corporacion America Airports’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CAAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.00. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 173,466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

