Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,668.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. 225,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

