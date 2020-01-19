Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO) were down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market cap of $26.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.69 million during the quarter.

About Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

