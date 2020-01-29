Corteva (CTVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY19 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTVA opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

