Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.30 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

