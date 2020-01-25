Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Corteva by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

