Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.41.

CTVA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.95. 5,853,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,778. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 373,454 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

