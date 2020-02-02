Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,215,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $59,931,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,668,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Corteva by 812.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,574,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

