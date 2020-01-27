Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Up 52.1% in January

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 19,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

CTVA traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $27.12. 225,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,194. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,764,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,885,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,503,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

