Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

CTVA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 6,788,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,571. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.41.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last ninety days.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

