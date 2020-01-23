Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.21. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 10,817 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

