CorVel (CRVL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.15%.

CorVel stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CorVel has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.69.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $77,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $795,595. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRVL shares. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

