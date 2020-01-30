Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CORVF) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 19,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 35,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

