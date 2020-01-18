Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.