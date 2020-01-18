Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading 11.9% Higher

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s stock price traded up 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08, 289,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 157,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 877,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

