Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Receives $20.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts have commented on CZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4,763.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 57.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 791,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 687.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 627,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 151.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 582,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 219,044 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 567,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Cosan has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

