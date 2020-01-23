COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

CICOY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.97. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.