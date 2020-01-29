COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 59,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,000. The company has a market cap of $976.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.29. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Citigroup lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

