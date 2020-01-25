COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.62. COSTAMARE INC/SH shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 2,978,400 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $926.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.29.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 635,427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 124,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

