COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 967,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $935.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.29. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 124,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.