CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $750.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $680.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $641.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $651.96. 194,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.17. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $365.18 and a 12-month high of $655.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?