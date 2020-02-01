CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

CSGP stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $652.99. 174,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $384.11 and a 52 week high of $670.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.26.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks