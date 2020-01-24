Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.62, 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 581% from the average session volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Costar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

About Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products to observe production and assembly lines.

