Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?