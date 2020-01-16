Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $1,156,578.50 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

COST opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?