Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

January 24, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

COST stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

