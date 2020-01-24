Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

COST stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com