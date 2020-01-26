Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $302.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.51. 1,986,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

