Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

