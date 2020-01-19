Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.45.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $304.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?