Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.73.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.98 and its 200-day moving average is $293.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,375,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

