Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Trading Down 16%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:COTQF)’s stock price fell 16% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

