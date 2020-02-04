Coty (COTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coty stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

