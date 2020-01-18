Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coty by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

