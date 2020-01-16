CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Director Larry Timlick Sells 11,000 Shares

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CPAH stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. CounterPath, Corp. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

