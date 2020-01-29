CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,390. CounterPath has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

