Countplus (ASX:CUP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.18 ($0.84) and last traded at A$1.18 ($0.84), approximately 26,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.19 ($0.84).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 million and a PE ratio of 78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

About Countplus (ASX:CUP)

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

