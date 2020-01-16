Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Raised to GBX 525 at Deutsche Bank

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Countryside Properties to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 4.03 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 496.23 ($6.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 449.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 EPS for the current year.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

