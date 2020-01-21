County Bancorp (ICBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect County Bancorp to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

