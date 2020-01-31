County Bancorp Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

ICBK stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

