County Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of ICBK opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $173.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

