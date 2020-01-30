County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

ICBK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

