County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Shares of ICBK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

