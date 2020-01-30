County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on County Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

ICBK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 80.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 56.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

